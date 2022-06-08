Summer Bowling North West League comes to Preston

The Swill Brook Lane venue should see a bumper crowd as the field battles for a prize pot of more than £4,000.
Gary Timlin triumphed in the first qualifying session at St Joseph’s, Chorley, last month and he is in the line up again as he seeks to add further points towards qualification for the finals day.
Reigning champion Ian Penzer of Preston and the highly fancied Scott Taylor are also in the running in a highly competitive field.
The action starts at 10am and more than £650 of prize money is up for grabs on the day as well as points towards qualification for finals day when more than £1,400 will be paid out.
Entry for spectators is free with the bar open and refreshments available.
The third qualifying day takes place at Lostock Hall Conservative Club on Saturday, July 9, with the final qualifiers at St George’s, Chorley, on August 6.
The Finals Day takes place at Brownedge, Bamber Bridge, on Saturday, September 3 when the top 16 players face off against each other.