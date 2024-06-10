Suhel Patel blasted a superb century in big home win for Preston in Palace Shield
and live on Freeview channel 276
His knock of 101, which included 13 fours and four sixes, enabled the hosts to post a huge 258-9. ShaidHusain Haji hit 30 while Ben Simm took 4-74. In reply, Lancaster were dismissed for 178 in the 41st over with Rizwan Sadiq returning figures of 4-46. Curtley Louw struck 46 and Jamie Heywood contributed 40.
Vernon Carus inflicted more misery on bottom side Eccleston at Factory Lane.
The visitors were bowled out for a paltry 66 with only Matthew Ashcroft (30) causing the home bowlers any discomfort.
Matthew Timms was the executioner-in-chief. He returned superlative figures of 6-22. In reply, Vernons cruised to victory for the loss of one wicket with Ian Dunn hitting 33 not out.
Penwortham were denied by league leaders Barrow at Middleforth Green.
The hosts were well in the game after posting a competitive 174-9 thanks to Glynn Parkinson’s brilliant 86 which included eight fours and six maximums.
In reply, Barrow edged to victory with three wickets remaining despite Rory Ryding’s 3-39. Jack Singleton scored an unbeaten half-century.
Elsewhere, Carnforth defeated to Penrith by 33 runs while Rufford were eight-wicket victors over Torrisholme. Great Eccleston were comprehensively beaten by Thornton Cleveleys, also by eight wickets.