Suhel Patel blasted a superb century in big home win for Preston in Palace Shield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A brilliant century by Suhel Patel set Preston on the way to a thumping 80-run win over Lancaster at West Cliff in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

​His knock of 101, which included 13 fours and four sixes, enabled the hosts to post a huge 258-9. ShaidHusain Haji hit 30 while Ben Simm took 4-74. In reply, Lancaster were dismissed for 178 in the 41st over with Rizwan Sadiq returning figures of 4-46. Curtley Louw struck 46 and Jamie Heywood contributed 40.

Vernon Carus inflicted more misery on bottom side Eccleston at Factory Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were bowled out for a paltry 66 with only Matthew Ashcroft (30) causing the home bowlers any discomfort.

Cricket action from Vernon Carus v Penwortham. Carus bowler Matthew Timms. PIC BY ROB LOCK 25-5-2019

Matthew Timms was the executioner-in-chief. He returned superlative figures of 6-22. In reply, Vernons cruised to victory for the loss of one wicket with Ian Dunn hitting 33 not out.

Penwortham were denied by league leaders Barrow at Middleforth Green.

The hosts were well in the game after posting a competitive 174-9 thanks to Glynn Parkinson’s brilliant 86 which included eight fours and six maximums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Barrow edged to victory with three wickets remaining despite Rory Ryding’s 3-39. Jack Singleton scored an unbeaten half-century.