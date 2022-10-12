Steel City outing is next for Preston fighter Lisa Whiteside

One of Great Britain’s most decorated female amateur fighters, the 37-year-old former Commonwealth Games gold medal winner will appear in Sheffield on the undercard of Sunny Edwards’ world title flyweight bout with Felix Alvarado.

Whiteside brought an end to a near-three year spell out of the ring, in July, when she dropped the experienced Jasmina Nad, en route to a points win in Newcastle.

The former World Championship silver medal winner is hopefully gearing up for world title fights further down the line.

Lisa Whiteside will be back in action next month (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sheffield is a city she knows well as she was based there when part of the Great Britain amateur squad.

Whiteside – who spent three years out of the ring due to giving birth to her son Jensen and injuries – has made no secret of her desire to be crowned world champion.

Her time in the professional ranks has been frustrating with some fighters seemingly intent on avoiding her.

However, promoted by Probellum and managed by S-Jam Boxing, the Chorley-born star is confident she will fulfil her dreams and destiny one day.

She said: "People say to me, ‘Who do you want to fight?’

"You know what, all I say is that I will take direction from my management and promoter because I am confident they will get me in a position for a world title shot.

"I am not bothered who it is I will be fighting, I don’t want an easy route – if you want to be the best, you have got to box the best.

"Unfortunately, it seems some people have been gifted their opportunities. I don’t want that.

"I want to become world champion and do it in the correct way.