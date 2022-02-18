Stars on show at Haydock on Saturday afternoon

Haydock Park

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.25pm. There are showers forecast throughout the day and heavy winds expected.

The ground is currently Heavy, which should suit Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai who is 10/1 chance with Betfair for the Grand National Trial.

The feature contest boasts a prize fund of £100,000 and sees 11 horses go to post. As already alluded to Bristol De Mai has won five times around Haydock in his career and is deeply respected despite having to carry top-weight.

Blaklion (13/2) is another Haydock specialist boasting course and distance victories and he warrants close attention along with the thoroughly unexposed Secret Reprieve who is the 5/2 favourite. He captured the Welsh National last term for Evan Williams before finishing fifth in the latest renewal of the staying event at Chepstow.

Other leading players include Sam Brown (6/1) and Enqarde (7/1) who both boast winning form at the track, whilst Lord Du Mesnil won this race 12 months ago and is deeply respected given his excellent record at the track. The Galloping Bear scored last time out, whilst Mint Condition (12/1) is another course winner. The unexposed Time To Get Up won the Midlands National last season and is another fascinating runner.

Sidi Ismael (16/1) has won all three of his starts for David Pipe and also warrants a mention given his unexposed profile, whilst Kalooki (25/1) completes the 11 runners.

Elsewhere on the card, Gary Moore saddles the exciting Porticello who looks to back up a stunning Grade One success at Chepstow in December with victory in the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at 1.30pm. A general 12/1 chance for the Triumph Hurdle, Porticello undoubtedly is the stand-out on form and is taken to defeat Skycutter who was eighth in that event at Chepstow and the progressive Collingham.

The Grade Two Rendlesham Hurdle (2.05pm) boasts a prize fund of £60,000 and features Third Wind who won this event last year for Hughie Morrison. Emitom is another previous winner of this event who commands respect along with Thomas Darby and course scorer Top Ville Ben. Molly Ollys Wishes and and the returning Wholestone complete the line-up in this event.

Another excellent contest on the card is the Grade Two Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at 3.50pm. Boasting a prize fund of £50,000, Green Book landed a competitive handicap at Sandown last time out and is one to note along with Anglers Crag who impressed on debut for David Pipe at Leicester. However, this is all about the hugely exciting Hillcrest. The seven-year-old won his first three starts over hurdles, before proving very unlucky when unseating rider at Cheltenham last time out. He remains open to stacks more improvement and looks a talent to follow.

Haydock Selections

1.00pm Admirel

1.30pm Porticello

2.05pm Third Wind

2.40pm Secret Reprieve

3.15pm Bushypark

3.50pm Hillcrest

4.25pm Bob And Co