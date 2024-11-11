Race ace Alfie Davidson has taken another step this year towards superbikes super stardom.

The Leyland youngster, who is aged just 16, has long been touted as a potential star of the future within the sport.

However, a horrific crash on the track in April 2022 left him with horrendous injuries - and seemingly his future dreams of following in the tyre tracks of fellow Lancastrians and former world superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Neil Hodgson in tatters.

Remarkably, despite suffering a fractured femur and a compound tibia, Davidson has made an incredible recovery.

Alfie Davidson is motorsport star of the future

Not only is he back on his motorbike racing but proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

Competing in the British Sportbike Series - which is a couple of levels below the main British Superbikes Series (BSS) - Davidson has scored top-10 finishes in every race, including a couple of podium places towards the end of the campaign.

Up against more experienced riders from across the world such as ex-BSS rider Richard Cooper and Italian racer Edoardo Columbi, Davidson finished fifth overall in the championship and is now looking to take his career to the next level in 2025.

“Alfie has moved up to a Asprilia 600,” said his dad John.

“He’s only 16 so he can’t even ride one of them on the roads yet.

“He’s been racing against adults and he’s the only one to start every race and finish in the top 10 at every race.

“That is something which we were not expecting. We were expecting a few top-15 placings simply because he’s the youngest out there, it’s a big bike, a new class for him so we did not know what to expect, certainly not this though.”

Davidson finally earned a coveted podium spot at Brands Hatch at the final meeting of the season.

“He got podium spots in both races and even got pole position in the second race,” John Davidson added.

“In the first race on Saturday, he finished third and did the same again the following day.”

“He wasn’t far off winning, we were probably a second and a half off the winner.”

After such a consistent campaign, Davidson is hoping next season will see him win a race and sees no reason why he cannot finish top of the championship.

“With all the knowledge that he has gained and also what we have learned as a team, we’re hoping to be in with a title shot next year,” his dad said.

“He won’t put too much expectation on himself and he will look to aim for the top five again.

“Hopefully he won’t feel too much pressure after this season and he just rides, but he seems to thrive on pressure.”