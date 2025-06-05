Something new is about to hit Bolton ………… Just Padel is coming to town

Residents of Bolton — if you haven’t heard of padel yet, that’s about to change. It’s the fastest-growing sport in Europe for a reason. Imagine tennis and squash had a more social, more accessible cousin. You play in doubles. You use the walls. The rallies are fast, the laughs are real, and before long, you’re hooked.

This isn’t some exclusive club. It’s open to everyone — total beginners, after-work crews, weekend warriors, and people who just want to do something fun, active, and different.

Just Padel Bolton is landing soon at Bolton Central Business Park, transforming a long-vacant industrial unit into the town’s first indoor padel tennis facility. We’re talking six full-size courts, a slick social lounge, no pressure, no chaos — and easy app-based bookings through Playtomic. No memberships. No waiting around. Just sport, sorted.

It’s part of a bigger move. Following the huge success of Just Padel Preston, the same team is now rolling out new venues in Blackpool and Bolton, building a proper northern padel network.

Plan of proposed UnitPlan of proposed Unit
The design, planning, and architectural delivery — from layout to planning application — has been led by Studio FRi Limited, a Preston-based architecture and planning firm that’s also shaped the Preston and Blackpool sites. Smart, accessible, people-first spaces are what they do — and Bolton’s getting the full treatment.

Expect a buzzing, well-run venue that brings fresh energy to the area, creates local jobs, and offers something genuinely new for the town. Whether you’re looking to play casually, book a weekly slot, or try it once and see what the hype’s about — this is for you.

📍 Location: Bolton Central Business Park

📱 Bookings: Via Playtomic app

Padel CourtPadel Court
🎾 Courts: 6 indoor, glass-walled, match-ready

🚗 Parking: 50+ spaces on-site

🗓️ Opening: Coming very soon

Get ready, Bolton. Just Padel is coming — and it’s game on.

