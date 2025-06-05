Something new is about to hit Bolton ………… Just Padel is coming to town
This isn’t some exclusive club. It’s open to everyone — total beginners, after-work crews, weekend warriors, and people who just want to do something fun, active, and different.
Just Padel Bolton is landing soon at Bolton Central Business Park, transforming a long-vacant industrial unit into the town’s first indoor padel tennis facility. We’re talking six full-size courts, a slick social lounge, no pressure, no chaos — and easy app-based bookings through Playtomic. No memberships. No waiting around. Just sport, sorted.
It’s part of a bigger move. Following the huge success of Just Padel Preston, the same team is now rolling out new venues in Blackpool and Bolton, building a proper northern padel network.
The design, planning, and architectural delivery — from layout to planning application — has been led by Studio FRi Limited, a Preston-based architecture and planning firm that’s also shaped the Preston and Blackpool sites. Smart, accessible, people-first spaces are what they do — and Bolton’s getting the full treatment.
Expect a buzzing, well-run venue that brings fresh energy to the area, creates local jobs, and offers something genuinely new for the town. Whether you’re looking to play casually, book a weekly slot, or try it once and see what the hype’s about — this is for you.
📍 Location: Bolton Central Business Park
📱 Bookings: Via Playtomic app
🎾 Courts: 6 indoor, glass-walled, match-ready
🚗 Parking: 50+ spaces on-site
🗓️ Opening: Coming very soon
Get ready, Bolton. Just Padel is coming — and it’s game on.