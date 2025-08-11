Skipper Walling steals show in Garstang derby victory

Garstang skipper was in impressive form for Garstang (photo: Tim Gilbert)

​Garstang finally returned to winning ways at the weekend in the Northern Premier League Division One.

​The Riversiders had endured a torrid run of results which saw them fail to win a single league game throughout July.

That barren spell has all but put paid to their hopes of winning the title with Kendal streaking ahead at the top.

Garstang’s poor form threatened to continue in August after losing to Blackpool, but they finally got that winning feeling again. crushing derby rivals Longridge by 137 runs at Chipping Road.

At 55-4 with professional Sumit Ruikar back in the pavilion for a duck, things were not looking too good for the visitors.

But a resilient 68 from Joseph Pearson and 39 from Matthew Crowther repaired the damage somewhat.

It was left to skipper Ian Walling to provide the fireworks down the order.

He smashed a staggering sixes in his unbeaten half-century as the visitors closed on 243-8. Jake Durnell and Kieran McClintock picked up three wickets each.

Cory Cater (3-35) then prised out the top order before Walling extinguished any hopes the hosts had with 4-15.

A brilliant century from professional Keegan Petersen, just when his team needed it most, paved the way for Chorley to beat neighbours Leyland at Winsor Park.

The South African arrived at the crease with his team two wickets down but only three runs on the board.

However, he hit seven fours and six maximums and was ably assisted by Will Moulton who struck 60 off 45 deliveries, including four sixes. Ned Patterson was the pick of the bowlers with 4-63.

In reply, visiting pro Sam Oldham hit a well-crafted half-century but his wicket proved crucial as only Lloyd Tennant (30) and Ross Bretherton (33) were the other batters to score above 30.

Leyland were eventually bowled out for 195 with Ed Moulton taking 4-47.

​Fulwood & Broughton were unable to stop what appears to be Kendal’s procession to the NPL Division One title at Highfield.

Despite ​Finlay Richardson’s 47, the hosts had the visitors in some trouble 96-6, but James Bowman (53) came to the rescue of the leaders.

Along with Chris Miller (35), they were able to push the total to 243 all out. Khalil Patel and Lewis Wellings took four and three wickets respectively.

In reply, F&B were dismissed for 141 with Miller taking 5-69.

Preston remain in the promotion hunt in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

They are in fourth spot, just four points behind second-placed Lancaster after Saturday’s four-wicket win at Heysham.

The hosts were bowled out for 123 with only Phil Bovis (48) causing the visiting bowlers problems. Ismail Patel was the pick of the attack with 4-15.

Ahmed Bariwala hit 49 and Sajid Nalbandh finished unbeaten on 42 to guide Preston to victory.