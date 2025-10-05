Sheffield 40, Preston Grasshoppers 10: Hoppers unable to threaten leader’s perfect start to season

Preston Grasshoppers were beaten by Sheffield at the weekend (photo: Mike Craig)

​Preston Grasshoppers were unable to cause a shock at the weekend as they well beaten by National League Two North leaders Sheffield 40-10 at Abbeydale Park.

​Preston kicked off in bright weather, and Sheffield fielded the kick well, then ran the ball through eight ruck phases, but didn't make much forward progress.

A no arms tackle gave a penalty to the visitors, which was kicked to the corner, but Preston lost their own line out.

The hosts ran more ruck phases and finally started to make ground. After 10 minutes a pass out of a tackle led to the first Sheffield try by centre Drennan, after he had rounded three defenders. This was converted successfully to make it 7-0.

Further ruck phases by Sheffield dominated play after the restart, and the visitors failed to clear the ball to touch. Sheffield made space with a speculative kick, which found full back Castle dine, for Sheffield's second try, at 16 minutes, the conversion making it 14-0 in their favour.

Sheffield were not to have things all their own way though, and Hoppers' scrum half Brand broke out, skipped around several defenders and made ground. The ball was passed out wide after a number of ruck phases by the visitors, and centre Russell went over for their first try, unconverted.

The home side had the last word of the first half, with another converted try to make it 21-5 at the half-time break.

The second half saw a change in conditions, becoming blustery and showery. The home side dominated the second half, scoring three further tries, two of which were converted successfully, in the third quarter.

Preston took some consolation though, as winger Jacob Browne scored the last try of the game, which was not converted successfully.

Hoppers coach Dan Orwin said: "Shefield took their chances with accuracy. We targeted the four-try bonus point from half-time, but it wasn't to be.”