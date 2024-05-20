Sensational Sam Steeple too hot to handle in big Chorley victory over Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Steeple produced a superlative spell of bowling to help Chorley maintain their unbeaten start to the Northern Premier Cricket League season.

The pacy bowler took 6-15 as Ben Simpkins’ men thrashed Blackpool by nine wickets at Windsor Park.

It means Chorley now sit in third spot in the table after recording three successive wins. Steeple’s initial four-wicket burst had the visitors struggling at 66-6 and then then returned to take a further two scalps as Blackpool were bowled out for 92.

In reply, the home side raced to victory for the loss of one wicket and off just 13 overs with Will Moulton smashing 69 off just 42 balls. His knock included seven fours and five sixes.

Sam Steeple took six wickets for Chorley.

Fulwood & Broughton are up to fourth in the table after crushed Settle at Highfield.

Their win was set up by their bowling trio Jon Fenton, Simon Kerrigan and Chris Brookes – they all took three wickets apiece with the latter two conceding just six runs between them.

It meant Settle were all out for a a paltry 50 inside 30 overs and in reply, the hosts eased home for the loss of three wickets.

Garstang made it two wins on the spin as they swatted aside newly-promoted Mawdesley at Doctors Lane.

The hosts elected to field first after winning the toss and it looked a good decision as the visitors were reduced to 40-5 with Christopher Andrews taking 3-26.

However, a watchful half-century from Matthew Crowther enabled Garstang to close on 159 all out despite professional Dominic Hendricks four late wickets.

In reply, the home side were bowled out for a measly 56 off 26 overs. Skipper Danny Gilbert took 4-8 off five overs while Ian Walling took 3-8 from his eight overs.

Kendal enjoyed a winning draw in their home fixture against St Annes at Shap Road.

The hosts batted first and amassed 229-9 with Evan Williams hitting a superb 140. Thomas Bradley took 3-59.

Freddie Fellows then took 4-38 as the visitors closed on 175-7. Yohan De Silva struck 58 and Lukman Vahaluwala scored 42.

Euxton's wait for their first win of the season continues after they were well beaten by high-flying Netherfield at Parkside Road.

James Bones’ men have lost four of their opening five games and now sit second bottom in the table.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the visitors were in all sorts of trouble early on as they slipped to 33-4.

They continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 109. Zane Gilder top scored with 27 while Oli Wileman took 5-19.

Euxton battled hard w ith the ball but ultimately Netherfield eased to victory thanks to an unbeaten half-century from John Huck.

Longridge endured a comprehensive 95-run defeat at league leaders Fleetwood. A fine 88 from pro Vathsal Govind enabled the hosts to post 200 all out. Zach Procter and Jake Durnell took four and three wickets respectively.