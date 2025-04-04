Saqib is looking to make impact in red ball format

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - MARCH 01: Saqib Mahmood of England bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England at National Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo by Sameer Ali/Getty Images)

​Saqib Mahmood states he’s ready to ramp up his cricket in the next few weeks as he looks to make a red ball return.

The England fast bowler has focussed on the shorter formats of the game in recent times following a lengthy battle with injury.

Mahmood has been able to build his way back up after suffering successive back stress fractures, with his highlights including a standout display for the Oval Invincibles in last year’s final of the Hundred, as well as featuring for England in the last few months.

“The white ball stuff helped a lot, because you play, you recover, and then have a day off, before going again,” he explained.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Saqib Mahmood of Lancashire poses for a portrait during the Lancashire CCC photocall at Emirates Old Trafford on April 01, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Just to keep backing that up regularly. I had a short break at the end of the season, and then was out in the Caribbean bowling again. I’ve not stopped for longer than two weeks since I started last year, so I’ll continue doing that.

“When you’re in that frame of mind, you forget about being stiff a little bit because of the continuity.

“The more you bowl, the less it becomes a shock to the body. The next few weeks will be a shock because it will ramp up, but I feel like I'm in a place now where I feel a lot more ready for it now than I did this time last season.”

With a number of young players in the Lancashire squad, Mahmood admits the responsibilities that come with being one of the more experienced figures come naturally to him.

Despite being only 28-years-old, the bowler is approaching a decade since he made his first-team debut for the county.

“Even last year we had quite a young squad, so I try to speak to the bowlers as much as I can to pass on opinions and things like that,” he added.

“That side comes quite naturally to me just being a teammate. I don’t quite like being in the oldies as I found out last week in certain games, but I suppose I’m on that side.

“Everyone’s just ready to. A lot of the guys have been away all winter, and the energy is good.

“I’ve not been around everyone yet, but a few of us went to Desert Springs last week, and the standard was really high. It was good to see the guys in that sense.

“Coming from an international environment, and coming back here, sometimes you might think it would drop off, but it was really good.”

Lancashire open their County Championships at Middlesex today.