This popular road race doubled as the Lancashire five-miles championship and attracted a large field from across the county and beyond.

On a damp Autumn day, the racing was top quality, and was won by Blackpool’s Luke Minns in 25 minutes 32 seconds.

The first Harrier to cross the line was Sam Evans in third place (26:29), followed by Luke Suffolk in eighth (27:30) and Andy Whaley in 15th (29:05).

Harriers’ Priti and Siddhartha Wuppalapati

These three combined to form the second-placed male team, not far behind local rivals Blackpool.

Carla Davies was the first female finisher in a time of 28:34.

New Harrier Eilidh Brown was next, clocking 33:57, but was listed as unattached on the results sheet, having entered the race before she joined the club.

Victoria Osten was next Harriers’ lady in 34:20, followed by Cathy Flitcroft (36:06).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Suffolk n in action

Other Harriers to run were: David Watson (30:56), David Lea (32:22), Jonny Slater (33:10), Ian Bebbington (38:53), Alan Littler (43:59), Gill Rigby (45:57), Maureen Kirkby (47.00), Priti Wuppalapati (49:59), Siddhartha Wuppalapati (50:00), Keith Rigby (49:58) and Sarah Clubb (50:12).

There were 315finishers.

Wesham Road Runners were out in their numbers for the race too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Abbott was the first Wesham finisher in 31st place in a time of 30:56, with Steve Myerscough 15 seconds behind in 36th place with 31:11, with the pair sixth and seventh M45s.

Victoria Osten at the Green Drive Five

Lee Barlow finished 42nd and fourh M50 in 31:47, with Lee Nixon 47th with 32:23 for 8th M40.

Carl Groome placed 5th M50 in 32:31, 49th overall, and Damian Ings was 69th in 34:08. The men’s team were eoghth overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Middlemas headed the Wesham ladies coming in 27th woman (126th overall) in 38:13 and placing fifth W40.

Tracey Fryman was 37th (158th overall) with 40:42, seventh W55, and Tanya Shaw back running was 59th and 200th overall in 44:11, ninth W45.

David Watson at Green Drive