Ryan Roberts and Ashley Billington lead the way as Penwortham triumph on derby day

Penwortham were victorious on derby day in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

They defeated arch rivals Vernon Carus at Factory Lane to pick up their first win of the season.

The victory was set up by a fine all-round bowling display as they restricted their neighbours to just 118 all out.

Ryan Roberts (4-14) and Ashley Billington (4-39) did the damage with Matthew Timms top scoring with 30.

Penwortham bowler Ashley Billington took four wickets

In reply, Vernons had Penwortham in trouble at 14-3 but 68-run partnership between Jonathon Hothersall and Ian Walmsley Jnr (24) stead the visitors’ nerves. Hothersall finished unbeaten on 54 as Penwortham eased home for the loss of five wickets.

Eccleston’s return to the Palace Shield after relegation continues to go from bad to worse.

They were routed for a paltry 74 in reply to Great Eccleston’s 115 all out at Doctors Lane.

Nisanth Nithian was the chief destroyer with figures of 4-8. Earlier, Jack McKenna and Iain Bradley had taken three wickets apiece for the hosts.

Preston were unable to ruin leaders Carnforth’s 100% record, although they put up a good fight at Lodge Quarry.

Rizwan Sadiq’s half-century enabled the visitors to post 175 all out but the hosts passed the total with four wickets in hand.