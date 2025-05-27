Rossendale Council and Padelparcs pause test and learn project to explore new location in Rossendale

Rossendale Borough Council and Padelparcs, a community focussed Padel operator, have jointly agreed to pause a planned “test and learn” initiative, originally set to transform an existing multi-use games area (MUGA) at Whitaker Park into a Padel activation zone.

The pilot programme, aimed at introducing Padel, the world’s fastest-growing sport, to the borough, was designed with extensive community benefits in mind.

Padelparcs had committed to delivering over 500 hours of free court access specifically for young people in the area, equating to more than 6,000 individual sessions. These sessions were to be fully equipped through a partnership with a globally recognised sports brand, ensuring accessibility and engagement across all levels.

In addition to these youth-focused benefits, the initiative had also been designed to generate over £1,000 per month for local good causes, including grassroots sports clubs and community charities, creating a sustainable funding stream to support wider social impact in Rossendale.

Consultation with residents and local groups reflected broad support for the initiative, including enthusiastic endorsement from the Rossendale Youth Council. However, a small number of key stakeholders raised concerns about the temporary loss of access to the current free-to-use MUGA. In response, and with a shared commitment to community-first decision making, the Council and Padelparcs have agreed to pause the project in its current location.

“This has always been about community first,” said Roger Lingard, co-founder of Padelparcs. “We’re grateful for the support received from the Sport and Physical activity coordinators at the council and fully respect the voices of all those involved. Our goal remains unchanged: to bring the energy and inclusivity of Padel to Rossendale in a way that complements existing community assets and aligns with local values.”

Rossendale Borough Council echoed this sentiment. “The vision for this partnership was ambitious and focused on delivering real value to our residents, especially young people,” a Council representative stated. “While the initiative will not proceed in its initial location, we’re committed to working alongside Padelparcs to find an alternative site that maintains momentum and meets the needs of all stakeholders.”

Both parties are continuing to collaborate on identifying a new, more suitable location where the project can deliver maximum benefit without impacting current community access to free recreational space.

The shared commitment to expanding sporting opportunities and supporting local good causes across Rossendale remains strong. Updates on the next phase of the initiative will be communicated in due course.