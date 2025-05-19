Riversiders roar to huge cup victory over beleaguered F&B

Garstang are roaring into the last eight of the 40-Over Cup after they continued their perfect start to the summer.

The Riversiders made it five wins out of five in the competition at the weekend courtesy of a hugely impressive 245-run win over Fulwood and Broughton at Highfield.

Ian Walling’s men batted first and their batsman subsequently smashed the ball to all parts of the ground to rack up a mammoth 317-3.

Tom Higson and Michael Walling set the tone at the top of the order with the former smashing 53 off just 39 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

His partner hit the same number of fours and also added three sixes in his knock of 87 which came at almost a run a ball.

However, they were eclipsed by Mark Walling, who blasted an unbeaten century, including 10 fours and five maximums.

And just for good measure, Indian pro Sumit Ruikar smashed 59 off 23 balls, clearing the boundary rope on four occasions.

In reply, a ragged F&B – who have now lost their last three matches – were shot out for a paltry 73 with Waris Khan taking 5-38. Parshwa Panchwatkar scored 46.

Leyland are another team who can boast a 100% record as they edged to a four-wicket win at Carlisle.

An unbeaten half-century from the hosts skipper Ben Davidson enabled them to close on 224-5. Significant contributions from Alexander Eyre (63), Luke Hands (49) and Andrew Makinson (43) ensured victory for the visitors with 11 balls to spare.

Chorley have still got some work to do to confirm their quarter-final place after they were involved in an enthralling tied match against Settle at Windsor Park. Matt Dawson took three wickets to restrict the visitors to 220-9.

At 127-1, Chorley appeared well set but the removal of Miller Childs (53) saw Chorley stuttered leaving Edwin Moulton (13 fours, four sixes) stranded on 111 not out.

Penwortham kept their slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive with victory over Euxton at Balshaw Park.

Nathan Walmsley (4-45) impressed in a fine all-round bowling performance by Pen as they restricted Euxton to 221-9. Jack Shovelton (63) and Hakeeem Perryman (73) were the main contributors with the bat.

Partnerships were the name of the game during Pen’s reply as skipper Robbie Sumner (32) and Ryan Dimasi (36) put on 75 for the opening wicket.

Their good start was continued by Jonathon Hothersall (39) and Ryan Maddock (51 not out) who put on 63 for the third wicket.

The win was completed with seven wickets to spare thanks to another half-century stand with Joseph Bradshaw (39) unbeaten alongside Maddock at the end.

There was a run-fest at Chipping Road as both Longridge and Great Eccleston posted 300-plus totals. Alexander Rhodes’ century (eight fours, nine sixes) and Mohamed Nadeem (70) helped the visitors post 313-7.

In reply, Taariq Chiecktey smashed 18 fours in his knock of 110 while Joshua Mullin’s 118 not out out included 10 boundaries.

It was left to Rob Hollinghurst (57 not out) to seal victory for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Vernon Carus lost by 14 runs at Carnforth despite Haren Shetty’s century and Jaxon Cornford’s 61.

Meanwhile, Preston moved to the summit of the early Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division table thanks to a comprehensive victory over Rufford at Cousins Lane.

They are now the only team in the division to boast a 100% record after winning all of their opening four league games.

It was the batsmen who set up victory with Navazish Ali continuing his superb form with a brilliant 109 off 85 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes.

He was ably assisted by Suhel Patel JR (43), Shafwan Patel (63) and Rizwan Banglawala (58).

Patel then took 4-9 and ShaidHusain Haji returned figures of 3-24 as the hosts were bowled out for 108.

Eccleston sunk to the bottom of the table after being thrashed by nine wickets away to Burneside.

The visitors were dismissed for 172 with Adam Norris top scoring with 38.

In reply, the hosts cantered to victory thanks to Dan Greenwood (77) and Jack Cook scored (71).