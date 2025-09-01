​Riversiders retain an outside chance of winning league title

Photo Neil Cross; St Annes CC v Garstang - Tom Higson batting for St Annes

​There could still be a climatic end to the Northern Premier League Division One title race with two weeks of the season to go.

​Kendal have looked certainties to be crowned champions for the past couple of months after opening up a big gap at the top.

However, that lead was cut to 21 points at the weekend after they were beaten by Blackpool, while Garstang defeated Fulwood & Broughton at Highfield.

It was a second defeat in three games for Kendal, who had previously remained unbeaten throughout the summer.

Garstang’s rain-affected win over F&B was built on a terrific batting display from opener Tom Higson.

He smashed 158 off just 109 balls, including 17 fours and 11 sixes, which helped the visitors post 315 all out off 48 overs.

Handed a reduced target of 216 off 26 overs, F&B fell 46 runs short despite Ewen Mansford’s half-century.

F&B remain deep in trouble near the bottom of the table. They are just three points above the drop zone.

With Fleetwood already relegated, they will be hoping to keep their head above water with second-bottom Longridge and fourth-bottom Leyland also at risk.

Longridge were upset by Settle at Chipping Road in another rain-affected encounter. Luke Platt’s half-century helped the hosts post 205 all out.

Given a reduced target of 117 off 20 overs, Settle secured victory with three overs and six wickets to spare despite Kieran McClintock’s three wickets.

Leyland have more breathing space at the bottom but they are looking nervously over their shoulders.

They were beaten by Netherfield at Fox Lane after the visitors racked-up 268-5. John Huck did most of the damage, smashing an unbeaten 126 off just 75 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and seven sixes. Michael Pallett took three wickets.

Ned Paterson scored 45 in reply, but the home side were bowled out for 158, chasing a revised score of 217 for victory.

​Chorley have virtually assured their safety for another year in the NPL Division One.

​Ben Simkin’s men moved 20 points clear of the danger zone thanks to a win over Fleetwood at Windsor Park.

A 142-run partnership between Miller Childs (72) nd Will Moulton, left, (83 not out) set up the hosts’ considerable total of 223-5.

Moulton then took 3-28 and Ed Moulton chipped in with 3-16 at the bottom side were bowled out for 118.