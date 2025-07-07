Riversiders’ record ruined as Chorley boost title ambitions
Ian Walling’s men had won five out of five heading into last weekend trip to Chorley – the only blemish on their record was last month’s washout against second-placed Kendal.
However, their perfect record was ruined by then men from Windsor Park, who gave their own title ambitions a massive boost. Ben Simpkins’ outfit side moved into third spot in the table thanks to a 23-run victory.
The hosts batted first and amassed a competitive 215 all out. Edwin Moulton and Maxwell Seedall both hit half-centuries while Walling took three wickets.
Miller Childs then produced a superlative spell of 4-10 off 6.2 overs to swing the match in Chorley’s favour. He was aided by Sam Steeple (4-57) as the leaders were condemned to defeat despite Matthew Crowther’s unbeaten half-century.
Lowly Leyland handed themselves a much-needed win when a superb bowling display accounted for Blackpool at Stanley Park.
An unbeaten half-century from Jacob Wright paved the way for the visitors to post 164-9 off 48 overs. Karl Cross hit 33, while Ali Usman took 4-31.
In reply, the hosts were dismissed for just 73. Reiss Carrington got rid of both openers courtesy of superb run outs.
Ross Bretherton, Ned Patterson, Andrew Jacques and Sam Oldham all took two wickets apiece.
Longridge were beaten at home by Kendal in a match reduced to 24 overs per side.
Rhys Morgan (36) and captain Zac Christie (29 not out) hit quick-fire runs as the hosts posted 106-6.
Ollie Mullin then took 5-34 but Cole Abrahams (48 not out) steered the visitors home with four wickets intact.
Elsewhere, Fleetwood’s match at Netherfield could not be finished due to the weather. Michael Rippon did hit a half-century for the visitors.