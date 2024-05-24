​Riversiders looking to live up to their title favourites billing in Northern Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Garstang skipper Danny Gilbert takes it as a huge compliment that many expert judges believe his club are the favourites to win the Northern Premier Cricket League title.

​The Riversiders have arguably been the most successful out of all the clubs to have won promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Since winning the Palace Shield title in 2017, Garstang have never finished outside the top five in the Northern League.

In 2019, they finished in runners-up position but their crowning moment came in 2022 when they won the league title. Even last year without a professional in their ranks for the entire season, they were still able to run eventual champions Kendal close, finishing third.

Garstang captain Danny Gilbert believes his side are capable of mounting another promotion challenge

This summer, it could be argued that they are stronger than ever having made a number of astute acquisitions over the winter.

Tom Higson and Ashton Charles have arrived from St Annes, while new professional Imran Butt is a Pakistani Test international.

"If we play our best cricket I think we will be up there,” said Gilbert, whose side host Fulwood & Broughton on Saturday before heading to Highfield for the reverse fixture on bank holiday Monday.

"But with the way the league has been set out this year with Settle coming into the league, they have started pretty well.

"I think Kendal are low down at the minute but they will definitely catch up because we have seen some of the class which they have got.

"I don’t think you can really put a name to the title – Chorley have started well, Fulwood & Broughton.

"I think it’s going to be a really tough season especially with the way the pitches are going to be.

"I think if we play to our best, we are going to be up there but we have got to find a way of getting over the line in the big games like Fulwood & Broughton this weekend."

After seeing their opening couple of games abandoned, Garstang were then beaten by Kendal but they have picked up wins in their last two games against Mawdesley and Euxton respectively.

"It takes a while to acclimatise especially with the way the weather has been,” said Gilbert. “But we are starting to find our rhythm and if everything clicks this weekend, we will be in a good place.”

Having come up against sides struggling at the wrong end of the table in their past two games, Garstang take on in-form F&B at the Riverside on Saturday.

Gilbert’s men picked up their first wins of the season in the past couple of weeks, beating newly-promoted sides Euxton and Mawdesley who are both still looking to break their duck.

However, they are likely to face a different proposition tomorrow against F&B who currently sit in fourth spot in the table.

“We normally have some really tough games against them,” said Gilbert.

"The year we won the league, we had some really close games against them and last year at their place, we lost in the 52nd over and then at home we won with two balls to spare. I think Mark Walling got a ton.

“The two sides are never too far apart and they have got some good players like Simon Kerrigan and Jon Fenton, pictured, and their overseas amateur Brendan Morris looks a handy player.”

​Tomorrow’s fixtures: Northern League – Blackpool v Mawdesley, Chorley v St Annes, Euxton v Longridge, Garstang v Fulwood & Broughton, Netherfield v Leyland, Settle v Kendal.