Return of Preston Sports Awards recognises sporting achievements in the city

The event, hosted in partnership by Preston City Council, GLL and UCLan, paid tribute to those who show commitment, performing at their highest level and achieving sporting success and making a real impactover the last year.

The awards also recognised individuals, clubs and businesses who work tirelessly to support their local community.

Pete Mason, chair of Preston Sports Forum, said: “We are delighted that the Preston Sports Awards are back.

Preston Sports Awards winners 2022

"After a difficult couple of years, we wanted to ensure that Preston clubs, volunteers and athletes didn’t miss out on receiving well-deserved recognition for their dedication to sports in Preston.

“We received some fantastic nominations and faced some difficult choices, so a big congratulations to the winners, but also to everyone who was nominated.

"Each of the nominees are winners in their own right and should be very proud of what they have achieved.”

“A big thank you to our sponsors who have stayed with us over this difficult period, your support is very much appreciated.”

Cllr Mein, cabinet member at Preston City Council for Health and Wellbeing said: “Thank you to everyone who has enabled us to host this fantastic event that showcases wonderful sporting achievements in Preston. Well done to all the winners and good luck in the Active Lancashire Awards in November.”

And Cllr Neil Darby, Mayor of Preston said: “Our city has a rich sporting history and it’s important that we continue to keep engaging young people and encouraging more people to enjoy an active lifestyle, whatever their age, to help and support people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“The ceremony is all about local talent and recognising those in grass roots sport who provide essential opportunities for local people to get involved. Thank you to all those who volunteer their time to make this happen.”

Winners from each category will be put forward as the Preston winners for the Active Lancashire Awards 2022, which will take place on November 18, 2022.

The Preston Sports’ Award Winners 2022 are:

Coach of the Year, sponsor Bowker – Jayne Billington, Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Centre and Sir Tom Finney FC

Highly commended – Hollie Bond, Cadley Under 12s

Club of the Year, sponsor Ambulant Physiotherapy Ltd – Typhoons RUFC

Volunteer of the Year, sponsor RealCare Support – Sophie Tack, UCLan SU and STFSC

Highly commended – Simone Smith, Preston Grasshoppers Bowman

Active Workplace of the Year Award, sponsor Preston City Council – University of Central Lancashire

Young Achiever of the Year, sponsor Community and Education Trust – Nathan Holmes, Preston Swimming Club

Highly commended – Lucas Charnley, golfer, aged 10

Highly commended – Tomas Woods, Wheelchair Motorcross rider, aged 14

Primary School of the Year, sponsor Marriott Preston – St Andrew’s C of E Primary

Secondary School of the Year, Millers Taxi – Christ the King Catholic School

