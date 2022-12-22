Fury beat his old British rival Derek Chisora to retain the WBC belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month.

He then immediately called out Ukrainian Usyk, who holds the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA titles and was at ringside to see Fury’s victory.

Fury later said the bout will probably take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March, although the date and venue has yet to be announced.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk met after the former beat Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES

“The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next,” Arum told Sky Sports.

“With Fury and Usyk, we’re dealing with two adults, not a lot of back and forth.

“Usyk is a good friend of mine. He’s very intelligent and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellect.

“So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there’ll be very little, if any, (messing) around.

“Now the question is what’s the date and what’s the site?

“That fight is definitely going to happen and it will happen in the first four months of next year.

“We are balancing a couple of significant offers from the Mid East and also there’s the possibility of doing the fight in the UK at Wembley with a massive 95,000 crowd in attendance.”

