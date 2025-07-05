Preston youngster McDonald in Wimbledon doubles second-round action

​Preston starlet Ella McDonald said she is on cloud nine after reaching Saturday’s second round of women’s doubles at Wimbledon alongside Mimi Xu.

​The duo face a tough clash against the seeded all-American pairing of Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin this afternoon but are relishing the SW19 experience.

Making their Grand Slam doubles debut after being awarded wild cards, 19-year-old McDonald and compatriot Xu, 17, made a rousing first impression on the home crowd, defeating Linda Noskova and Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 6-7 6-3 to clinch a maiden win in SW19.

It was an achievement made all the sweeter by the presence of Xu, with whom McDonald shares a friendship.

Ella McDonald is into the second round of the women's doubles (Getty Images)

“It’s a completely amazing feeling to do it together and we’re really happy,” said McDonald.

“We played together a couple of years ago and haven’t played since then so it’s really nice to get back together on-court.

“We compliment each other really well and keep pushing each other in tighter moments and using our set plays and have a really positive energy.”

Doubles partner Xu added: “We’re really good friends on and off the court so to get through to the second round and our first grand slam wins feels amazing.

“We were able to stay positive throughout the whole match.

“We played the right way, aggressively and went after it and that gave us the edge.”

Wimbledon is famous for its fervent support of home talent.

But McDonald – the daughter of former Preston North End, Newcastle and Everton defender Neil, who is currently assistant coach of Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North – believes the pressure is off as she and Xu plot how to get past Dolehide and Kenin this afternoon.

“Considering it’s our first Grand Slam doubles debut, there’s not much pressure at all because we’re just going out there to have fun and to have a swing and you never know what can happen,” said McDonald.

“We just take it one day at a time.”

Xu added: “At the moment, we’re not feeling too much pressure. We’re the young ones. We’re the underdogs all the time and it’s a good chance to play with that freedom.

“We’ve been enjoying every moment and using the crowd to our advantage. They love a British underdog, a combo like that so it’s a really good atmosphere to go out and play.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.