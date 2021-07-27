Preston weightlifter Sarah Davies misses out on medal at Olympics

The 28-year-old came fifth overall in the 64kg category after a thrilling competition in the International Forum.

After lifting 100kg in the snatch, Davies was outside the medal placings but had her favoured clean and jerk discipline to come.

She lifted 127kg, but her attempt at 133kg, which would have placed her in silver medal spot, ended in failure.

Sarah Davies

Davies’ final score of 227 was the same as fourth-placed Mercedes Isabel Perez Tigrero, of Columbia.

The gold medal winner was Canada’s Maude Charron, who lifted a combined total of 236kg.

In second was Italy’s Giorgia Bordignon with 232kg with Wen-Huei Chen, of Chinese Taipei, finishing with the bronze medal after lifting 230kg.