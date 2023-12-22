Preston rower Graeme Thomas is dreaming of another tilt at the Olympics

​Preston rower Graeme Thomas had difficulties walking just a couple of months ago – now he is targeting a sensational pursuit of Paris 2024.

​Thomas, 35, has suffered from several back injuries the latest of which kept him away from racing for 18 months and the entirety of the 2023 season.

But after roaring to a brilliant comeback victory at the 2023 Olympic Trials in Caversham, he is daring to believe the impossible again.

“Even just a month or two ago when I got my back to what you consider normal, it was almost like 'I’ve got my quality of life back, do I really want to risk it again by pushing this',” he said.

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 13: Graeme Thomas of Great Britain compete in the M1x-race during the Rowing competition on day 3 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Munich Olympic Regatta Centre on August 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images for British Rowing)

“I lost power in my legs and couldn’t walk properly. It was tough and a bleak few months with a lot of tears, a pretty desperate situation when your quality of life is affected so badly.

“The Olympics is too big of a draw to not have a go and I’ve come through things in the past and bounced back, so why can’t I do it again.

“So when people ask what I want to do next year, any situation where I go to an Olympic Games is a win.”

The Olympics has not exactly played fair for Thomas – he missed Rio 2016 through illness before finishing less than three seconds off a medal at Tokyo.

But after edging April’s British small-boat champion George Bourne to top spot, Thomas has significantly boosted his chances of a third tilt at Olympic glory.

“This was a case of proving to myself, the coaches and the other athletes that I can put a block of training together and a performance at the end of it,” he said.

“George was the guy who took over the mantle of top sculler, so to just get a close win against him is really good.

“He was an integral part of the qualifying boat in the quad, but I’m staying very level-headed as I’ve been in this a long time.

“Olympic seats don’t come easy, so I’m just glad to put in a good performance and show that I’m on my way.”

Thomas admits he will have to take extra care of his body if he is to fulfil his dream of competing at the Paris Olympics next year.

Having overcome a debilitating back injury, Thomas will have to control his performances over the coming months.

He said: “It’s always tricky with an injury, it’s always going to be in the back of your mind,” said Thomas,” who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme.

“I maybe don’t take that one risky stroke at the moment, I’m maybe saving the ones where you throw the kitchen sink at it because it’s more about trying to deliver a controlled performance.”

“It’s been a shortened Olympic cycle but I’ve had more drama in this three-year cycle than in the previous five years,” he added. “There are still a lot of strokes until Paris, so I’m not counting any chickens but it’s an Olympic Games.

“It doesn’t need any introduction, it’s why people get the rings tattooed on their body, it means so much to people and it would be monumental to get there.”

