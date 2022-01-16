Preston parkrun, Saturday January 15, 2022. Picture: Steven Taylor

Preston parkrun: 27 pictures as runners enjoy a glorious mid-January morning in Avenham and Miller Parks

Hundreds of runners and walkers pulled on their running shoes yesterday (January 15) to take part in this weekend's Preston parkrun.

By Colin Ainscough
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:38 am
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:40 am

On Saturday a total of 410 runners, joggers and walker took on the 5k route, including 30 first-timers.

Photographer Steven Taylor was there to capture all the action.

We’ve picked out some pictures from yesterday's event, see if you can spot yourself in our gallery below.

Did you take part in the New Year's Day run? You can look back at pictures from the event here.

Organisers are also looking for volunteers for next weekend's event. If you can spare some time to help contact [email protected]

Preston parkrun, Saturday January 15, 2022.

Preston parkrun, Saturday January 15, 2022.

Preston parkrun, Saturday January 15, 2022.

Preston parkrun, Saturday January 15, 2022.

