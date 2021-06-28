Preston Harriers’ star Patrick Dever’s weekend to savour
Preston Harriers’ Patrick Dever crowned his amazing season with a commanding win in the 5,000m race at the UK Championships in Manchester at the weekend.
Dever was mentioned as “one to watch” in the pre-race speculation.
But some commentators wondered if he was possibly still feeling the effects of his recent exploits in the USA where he won the NCAA Division 1 Championships 10,000m race in a new record time of 21.41.87 on June 9, and then placed sixth in the 5,000m in a new PB of 13.19.85 just two days later.
As the race began in hot sunshine, there were no signs of fatigue from Dever, who was up with the leaders from the start.
The first few laps were slow and tactical, with 17 runners still in contention at 3,000m.
When Jonathan Davies of Reading AC increased the pace, Dever was one of those who joined him in the leading group.
Scotland’s Andy Butchart made a move on the penultimate lap and Dever was the only runner to join him.
These two soon had a gap on the rest of the field and with 100m to go, Dever sped away to a well-deserved victory in a time of 13:37:30.