Preston Harriers pay tribute to club great, former Olympian John Nuttall

Preston Harriers have paid tribute to one of its favourite sons.

Former Olympian John Nuttall died earlier this month of a sudden heart attack at the age of just 56.

A fine middle distance runner, Nuttal’s career highlight was winning a Commonwealth Games medal and also appearing at an Olympics.

Brought up in Penwortham, he started his athletics career with Harriers as a youngster in the early 1980s, and from an early age showed fantastic promise as a middle distance runner.

John Nuttall of Great Britain in action during the 5000 metres in the European Athletics Championships on August 11, 1994 at the Olympic Stadium, in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images)

As he rose through the age groups, he won numerous national titles and continued to represent his home club.

He became one of the first runners to gain a scholarship in America, moving to Iowa State University, where his athletic career blossomed, winning numerous prest-igious races in the USA on the track, in cross country events and also on the road.

"He returned to the UK in the early 1990s and stayed loyal to Preston Harriers.

As a senior athlete, he went on to represent Great Britain, winning a bronze medal in the 5,000m at the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

He was also selected for his country to compete at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, USA.

Harriers chairman Ian Dandy said: “He was a superb cross country runner, winning the English National Championships and also running in numerous World Cross Country Championships.

"John stayed with Preston Harriers throughout his career and regularly turned out at team events such as the Lancashire, Northern and National road relay events.

"Above all, John remained a modest and approachable athlete who always had time for other runners, no matter what their abilities.

"He remained loyal to our club and he was a true champion and ambassador for Preston Harriers – as a club, we are proud of his association.