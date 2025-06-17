Preston Grasshoppers open and close season against Billingham: 2025/26 fixtures
Three of Hoppers’ seven home games before the new year come in the first month of the season.
Billingham visit Lightfoot Green on the opening day of the season, before Preston welcome derby rivals Fylde for a second consecutive home assignment the following weekend.
Grasshoppers will make the return derby journey to Fylde on the weekend before Christmas.
FIXTURES
SEPTEMBER
6 Billingham H
13 Fylde H
20 Hull A
27 Macclesfield H
OCTOBER
4 Sheffield A
11 Scunthorpe H
18 Tynedale A
25 Wharfedale H
NOVEMBER
8 Darlington MP A
15 Otley H
22 Sheffield Tigers A
DECEMBER
6 Rossendale H
13 Hull Ionians A
20 Fylde A
JANUARY
10 Hull H
17 Macclesfield A
24 Sheffield H
31 Scunthorpe A
FEBRUARY
14 Tynedale H
21 Wharfedale A
28 Darlington MP H
MARCH
14 Otley A
21 Sheffield Tigers H
APRIL
11 Rossendale A
18 Hull Ionians H
25 Billingham A