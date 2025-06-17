Preston Grasshoppers open and close season against Billingham: 2025/26 fixtures

​Preston Grasshoppers’ 2025/26 National Two North season starts and ends against fellow strugglers from last season, Billingham, who finished one place below Hoppers in the final table.

Three of Hoppers’ seven home games before the new year come in the first month of the season.

Billingham visit Lightfoot Green on the opening day of the season, before Preston welcome derby rivals Fylde for a second consecutive home assignment the following weekend.

Grasshoppers will make the return derby journey to Fylde on the weekend before Christmas.

Hoppers head coach Dan Orwin (photo: Mike Craig)

FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

6 Billingham H

13 Fylde H

20 Hull A

27 Macclesfield H

OCTOBER

4 Sheffield A

11 Scunthorpe H

18 Tynedale A

25 Wharfedale H

NOVEMBER

8 Darlington MP A

15 Otley H

22 Sheffield Tigers A

DECEMBER

6 Rossendale H

13 Hull Ionians A

20 Fylde A

JANUARY

10 Hull H

17 Macclesfield A

24 Sheffield H

31 Scunthorpe A

FEBRUARY

14 Tynedale H

21 Wharfedale A

28 Darlington MP H

MARCH

14 Otley A

21 Sheffield Tigers H

APRIL

11 Rossendale A

18 Hull Ionians H

25 Billingham A