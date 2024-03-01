​Preston Grasshoppers can still do better, says head coach Alex Keay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Going into the last quarter of the campaign, director of rugby Alex Keay says: “There are four or five games coming up that we really should be doing well in.”

He was pleased with the performance of some of the players he brought in at Sheffield Tigers last week, but added: “There are still bits we have got to do better.”

With Jack Lightowler unavailable this week, Ben Haigh is on the wing, Ed Keohane at centre and Jacob Browne at fullback.Jack Wilkinson and Wade Williams start alongside Jake Pope in the front row, with Will Goodier and Josh Jones getting another run in the back row.

Otley were 41-26 winners over Hoppers the last time the two clubs met (photo: Mike Craig)

Otley currently hold the ninth spot with 39 points, while Lymm are 10th and Hoppers 11th, both one point behind the Yorkshiremen. Lymm have played one game more than the other two. There’s an 11-point gap to eighth-placed Hull.

Otley have won six out of 19, including a 41-26 victory at Lightfoot Green in September. Hoppers had taken an early 12-point lead and were still ahead 12-10 at halftime, but the visitors pulled away after the break.

Hoppers’ record is now five victories, one draw and 13 defeats. Both teams are bidding to end three-game losing streaks tomorrow.

Fylde have the weekend off but Vale of Lune return to action in Regional Two NorthWest with a trip to Whitchurch, whom they defeated handsomely, 63-5, at Powderhouse Lane in November.

Seeking a fifth successive win, Vale lie fifth after eight victories, two draws and eight defeats. Whitchurch are seventh, seven points behind tomorrow’s visitors, following seven wins out of 18.