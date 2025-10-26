Preston Grasshoppers 46, Wharfedale 41: Hoppers edge try fest against Wharfedale
Preston Grasshoppers started badly, but battled back bravely in a game that see-sawed all afternoon.
Head coach Dan Orwin said: “I’m absolutely delighted. After Wharfedale’s good start, the question was, could we keep in touch against a strong wind and be in the game at half-time, and the lads responded really well.
“We struggled in the set pieces. But we backed ourselves when we got hold of the ball. You can’t fault our attack - we score points for fun.”
Hoppers found themselves seven points down after two minutes, Wharfedale winger Bradley Viner having a clear run in for the first of his three tries. Full-back Archie Haddon added the conversion and a penalty soon after as
Hoppers made a rapid series of errors - robbed of the ball in the tackle, knocking on and losing line-outs.
But Ed Keohane, again relishing the fly-half role, started the comeback with a try after great running by Sam
Freeman and Ben Haigh. Freeman converted, Haddon replied with another penalty and home centre Billy Glover rounded off a fine move with an unconverted try after Jacob Browne was held on the line.
Hooker Harry Holden remarkably latched onto a high ball and sent Browne on a 40-metre run to the line, Keohane converting, as Hoppers led for the first time.
Viner’s second try, converted by Haddon, put the visitors back in front but a Keohane penalty gave Hoppers a 22-20 lead at the break.
The home side restarted badly as they struggled at the scrum and fell off tackles, conceding tries to scrum-half Ollie Riddiough and prop Sam Dickinson, both converted by Haddon.
But Scott Richardson and Freeman set up Glover’s second, before slick handling put scrum-half Louis Singleton over.
Keohane converted both and a try by winger Haigh, and added a penalty to give him 19 points.
Twelve points down, Wharfedale weren’t giving up and took home two bonus points with a last-play try by Viner, converted by Haddon.
Orwin said he was glad to have four wins out of eight after a “non-stop start” and reckoned the players have thoroughly earned a rest in next weekend’s blank date in the fixture list.