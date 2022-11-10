Preston fighter Lisa Whiteside is looking to be the first to stop Eva Cantos when the pair clash on Friday night
Lisa Whiteside will be aiming for a knockout performance on Friday night when she takes on Eva Cantos in Sheffield.
The Preston boxer will appear on the undercard of Sunny Edwards’ IBF world flyweight title bout against Felix Alvarado.
Super-bantamweight ace Whiteside is scheduled to step in the ring immediately after the showcase fight of the night.
The former Commonwealth gold medal winner is looking for her fifth success as a professional against Spanish rival who has won four and lost eight of 13 bouts in her career.
In her last fight – her first outing in three years due to the birth of her son Jensen and injuries – Whiteside dropped Jasmina Nad in the opening seconds of the encounter before going on to register a points victory.
A win on Friday will be another step towards Whiteside’s long-held ambition of becoming a world champion.
The Chorley-born ace is eager to enjoy the moment and not be too eager when she steps inside the ring.
"I just want to be a bit more relaxed and not too eager like I was last time,” Whiteside told her promotions company Probellum.
"I want to box well, get some really nice shots off and just show my strength and my power and also my skills.
"I can be a front foot boxer, a back foot boxer.
"It’s an eight round contest and hopefully I can show my skills and my levels, then hopefully we are getting that next step in the right direction.”
The Spaniard should be a durable opponent having never been knocked out – a challenge which the big-punching Whiteside is sure to relish.
"I expect the best of what she can bring,” she added. “I don’t ever underestimate anybody.
"She has been in the ring with some good girls, so she won’t just come to be a journeywoman, she will come to fight.”