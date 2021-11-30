Preston boxing academy announces sponsorship deal with Sapphire Utility Solutions

Larches and Savick ABC Boxing Academy has joined forces with local business Sapphire Utility Solutions, which is based in Bamber Bridge.

The gym which is in Catforth Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, has been central to the community for a number of years providing a safe environment for local adults and children to learn, exercise and socialise.

It has also developed and trained a number of boxers who have gone on to compete both in the amateur and professional ranks, the most notable being Scott Fitzgerald and Lisa Whiteside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Patel, right, is pictured with jimmy Moon at Larches and Savick ABC Boxing Academy

They went on to win Commonwealth Games gold before becoming professionals.

Not only that, the establishment boasts academy status and provides educational and behavioural support for children who struggle in mainstream education.

Michael Patel, founder of Sapphire Utility Solutions said “We are delighted to begin this long-term investment within our local community to help put children on the right path of purpose and discipline.

"Having boxed as a child myself, I understand how important it is for children to understand respect and avoid violence. Our monthly contributions to this local boxing academy will go a long way and help this great organisation show underprivileged children the right path.”

"The Larches and Savick ABC Boxing Academy have achieved two ABA champions, a European gold medallist, two Commonwealth champions and a British professional champion. Most recently, two athletes from the Boxing Academy competed in the North West finals, with many more competing athletes having excellent prospects.

"One of the big focuses within this academy is looking after your mental health. From keeping fit, to socialising, supporting one another, and helping children to learn. It is fantastic to see and feel the real sense of community spirit and a genuine passion to help the local community stay safe, stay away from crime, and stay fit and healthy."

Director of Larches and Savick ABC Boxing Academy Jimmy Moon, said “We plan to build up a great boxing team with future champions and aim to get more children and adults into fitness and exercise.

"With the funds provided by Sapphire Utility Solutions we will be able to replace equipment, buy new tracksuits for the boxers, take them to shows and keep the club running. Thanks to all at Sapphire for making this possible.”