Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside to assess future after dreams of becoming a world champion were dealt a severe blow by defeat to Tysie Gallagher

​The Chorley-born boxer’s dream of becoming a future world champion was dealt a huge blow when she was beaten on points by Tysie Gallagher in a Commonwealth super-bantamweight title bout at York Hall, in Bethnal Green.

Whoever won the contest was likely to put themselves in pole position to take on reigning world champion Nina Hughes.

Despite producing a typical brave performance, 37-year-old Whiteside was unable to record a sixth straight victory against a hungry and younger opponent.

Question marks hang over the future of Lisa Whiteside's boxing career (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Afterwards, Whiteside praised her opponent on social media, saying: “Wasn’t the result I wanted but every credit to

Tysie Gallagher – tactics bob on and well deserved win.”

Shane Watson, the CEO of S-Jam Boxing who manage her career, said Whiteside would take stock over the coming days and weeks before deciding what her next step is.

"I thought it looked a bit cagey, but two rounds in I thought she grew into it,” Watson told iFLTV.

"I thought she won rounds three, four and five; round six was close but Tysie won the rest of the rounds fairly comfortably.

"It’s disappointing and heart-breaking in a way for Lisa as she has had no luck, she’s had terrible injuries.

"She had a beautiful baby boy but before that she was going to fight an eliminator for a world title fight.

"Back then she was firing hot but nobody wanted to fight her. Unfortunately on Friday night, she looked like she was at the later end of her career. Her legs looked a bit heavy and she just looked a bit older which happens to fighters.

"Tysie Gallagher’s a good boxer, she looked good and looked like the younger person. It’s devastating because we have been with Lisa a long time and it’s heart-breaking to see her potentially go out that way but that is a decision for her.

"Mick Day, her coach, is a very good man and probably doesn’t get the respect that he deserves as a trainer.

"But he is like family to her and I am sure they will have conversations in the coming days. She will rest up, spend a bit of time with her son and husband, but from my point of view, she’s not going to get any fresher.

"I wouldn’t ever want to see Lisa get hurt because she is very tough. She took a lot of big shots and didn’t seem really too bothered by them.

“I know her son means everything to her and personally I would like to see her be the great mum that she is but that’s a decision for her to make and I will always support her.”