Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside looking to make experience count when she fights Tysie Gallagher for the Commonwealth title

The Preston boxer takes on Luton-based fighter Tysie Gallagher in a super-bantamweight contest at the historic York Hall, in Bethnal Green, this evening.

At just 24-years-old, Gallagher is 13 years Whiteside’s junior but the Chorley-born ace is unconcerned about the big age gap.

The 37-year-old maybe edging ever close to the big 40, but she believes she is still in peak shape – and then she has the experience and know-how of a long, stellar amateur competing for her country behind her.

Lisa Whitesid, left, lands a punch on Eva Cantos in a previous encounter (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

She won the Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018, and is also a former World Championship silver medallist – losing a somewhat controversial points decision against American Marlen Esparza, in South Korea, in 2014.

A former European champion, Whiteside has won the British amateur title on seven occasions.

When asked about her much younger opponent, Whiteside gave a shrug before saying: “Aren’t they all younger than me.

"I think the main thing which I have going into this fight is that I have the boxing brain, the experience; the maturity that I have.

"I am going to take that into the fight and hopefully I will be coming back home with the Commonwealth belt.”

Gallagher has won five out of her six pro fights, while Whiteside has won all five of her professional bouts to date since turning over in 2019.

Whiteside – who took time out in 2020 to have her son Jensen and recover from a shoulder injury – admits she does not know too much about her opponent.

"I didn’t know her as an amateur but I believe she did do some amateur fights,” she said.

"I know she has won five, lost one but the loss she had was against Nina Hughes who is now the current world champion.

"She only lost on a majority decision so she is obviously a decent girl so I am just looking forward to getting in the ring with her.

"I know when she fought against Nina, she fought on the back foot and on the counter, but I think she can do a bit of both.

"I think it’s what I do and she will have to adapt to my style.