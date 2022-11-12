Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside enjoys points victory over Eva Cantos
Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside has targeted a dust-up with domestic rival and European champion Ellie Scotney.
The 37-year-old ace stretched her unbeaten professional record to five after a points victory over Spaniard Eva Cantos on Friday night in Sheffield.
In an entertaining super-bantamweight fight, Whiteside showed her strength and power but also displayed a strong chin at times against her taller opponent.
In the end, she took the eight-round contest 79-74 and moves closer to a world title shot.
She said: "In the seventh round, I thought I was going to get her out of there and I properly wobbled her.
"I now just want any of the top girls at super bantamweight, although I could quite easily do bantam.
"Ellie Scotney has just won the EBU title, I have the utmost respect for her and would love to share a ring with her."