The 37-year-old ace stretched her unbeaten professional record to five after a points victory over Spaniard Eva Cantos on Friday night in Sheffield.

In an entertaining super-bantamweight fight, Whiteside showed her strength and power but also displayed a strong chin at times against her taller opponent.

In the end, she took the eight-round contest 79-74 and moves closer to a world title shot.

Lisa Whiteside on her way to victory over Eva cantos (photo: Probellum)

She said: "In the seventh round, I thought I was going to get her out of there and I properly wobbled her.

"I now just want any of the top girls at super bantamweight, although I could quite easily do bantam.