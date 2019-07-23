Preston BMX race ace Leon Parker-Livesey will target gold at the World Series Championships this week

A young Preston BMX race ace is gunning for glory at the World Series Championships in Zolder, Belgium, this week.

Leon Parker-Livesey will compete in the 14-year-old boys’ classification on Thursday.

The Year 9 pupil – who attends Penwortham Priory Academy – qualified for the World Championships after his performances last year.

The 14-year-old won the 13-year-old boys’ British Championships in 2018 and was also successful in the Nationals Series.

A member of Preston Pirates, Parker-Liveseyn (pictured right) has been riding since the age seven and trains three times a week.

He is extremely excited to compete against the best in the world at his age group.

“It will be tougher at the World Championships, but it’s exciting to be competing on the tracks abroad,” said Parker-Livesey, who has already competed in the United States of America.

“In 2017, I finished second in the British and Nationals 13-years-old Boys’ Championships and last year, I came first in both.

“The British Championships is a one-day race in Derby and I will compete in the boys 14s this year.”

The Nationals are 12 races spread over a season and competitors count their best seven results towards their final score.

The youngster has already illustrated that he can compete on a consistent basis and now he is hoping to produce the same sort of form this week.

“The World Championships in Belgium will be tough,” he said.

“I want to get to the final and will probably have around seven races on one day if I do get there.

“The final race is down to eight riders.”

Parker-Livesey will have to use all his nous to be successful and may have to use all of his physicality.

“It is a contact sport and once you start, anything goes,” he added.

“It’s about being physical as well and the worlds will be brutal.

“You can cut people up, get pushed off and end up off the track, so you have to have good balance.

“I am just coming back from a broken elbow when I was practising on my bike in Manchester but it’s healed well.

“If I get to the final, I will be proud as all my training will have paid off.”