Preston are on cusp of promotion despite defeat to Morecambe
Sajid Patel’s men were beaten by champ-ions Morecambe at West Cliff, but Lan-caster’s surprise home loss to Eccleston means Preston’s destiny remains in their own hands.
In a match reduced to 20 overs per side, Morecambe batted first and posted 124-5.
Lewis Smith (54) and Alex Briggs (42) put on a century opening stand but Ismail Patel (3-32) and Talha Patel (2-27) bowled the host back into contention.
Unfortunately in reply, Preston lost wickets at regular intervals and fell 17 runs short of victory on 108-9.
Eccleston, meanwhile, did Preston a favour by defeating Lancaster by 19 runs in a match also reduced to 20 overs.
Arnold Baxendale smashed a superb 66, including five fours and four sixes, to swing the match in Eccleston’s favour.
In reply, Lancaster were restricted to 108-7.