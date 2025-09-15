​Preston are on cusp of promotion despite defeat to Morecambe

Lewis Smith scored 54 for Morecambeplaceholder image
A final day victory at Eccleston next weekend will be enough for Preston to secure promotion from the Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

​Sajid Patel’s men were beaten by champ-ions Morecambe at West Cliff, but Lan-caster’s surprise home loss to Eccleston means Preston’s destiny remains in their own hands.

In a match reduced to 20 overs per side, Morecambe batted first and posted 124-5.

Lewis Smith (54) and Alex Briggs (42) put on a century opening stand but Ismail Patel (3-32) and Talha Patel (2-27) bowled the host back into contention.

Unfortunately in reply, Preston lost wickets at regular intervals and fell 17 runs short of victory on 108-9.

Eccleston, meanwhile, did Preston a favour by defeating Lancaster by 19 runs in a match also reduced to 20 overs.

Arnold Baxendale smashed a superb 66, including five fours and four sixes, to swing the match in Eccleston’s favour.

In reply, Lancaster were restricted to 108-7.

