Pole vaulter ​Holly Bradshaw would love to end her career on a high after Paris Olympics agony

​Holly Bradshaw would love to end her long and distinguished career on a high despite her Paris Olympics agony.

​The 32-year-old Chorley pole vaulter has already announced that this would be her final season of competing at the highest level.

And she had hoped for a dream final Olympics after winning bronze at the last one in Tokyo. Unfortunately, it was not to be for the former Parklands High School pupil as she failed to qualify for the final.

And Bradshaw explained that she still has a decision to make about what she will do in the remaining months of her final season. Although crushed by her result in Paris, Bradshaw believes she is too good a shape to not try to end the season on a high.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Holly Bradshaw of Team Great Britain competes during Women's Pole Vault Qualification on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bradshaw said: “Initially I thought I’m stopping, I’m too crushed. The sport is hurting me too much. But I think I’m in such good shape, I want to just have fun. I’ve jumped 4.70 this year, which was a big goal, I think I can do that again, so I want to do a few more comps and end on a high.”

Missing out on a final at a height which was well within her capabilities was clearly a bitter blow – with young teammate and British record holder Molly Caudery also failing to qualify.

She was bidding to become the first woman ever to reach four consecutive pole vault finals at the Games.

But after a year which has been disrupted by an Achilles issue, as well as grieving for the loss of her father Chris, Bradshaw could not clear 4.40m, having got over 4.20m, and missed out on a place in the final.

She said: “I have a better perspective this year. I’ve had an awful year, I’ve really struggled to come to terms with dad passing away, which I don’t think anyone ever does.

"To make it here, I think he would be proud that I made it here. There’s been a lot of low points where I’m upset, the majority of weeks. Just to be here, I’m proud of myself.”

