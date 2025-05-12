​Penwortham kick-start their season with victory over F&B

Cricket action from Vernon Carus v Penwortham. Carus captain and wicket keeper Bob Bridges watches as Glynn Parkinson is out lbw off Paul Hayton. PIC BY ROB LOCK 25-5-2019

​Penwortham finally got their season up and running on Saturday with their first victory of the summer.

​It’s been a difficult start to life as a Northern Premier League club for Robbie Sumner’s men after their elevation from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield last year.

With the league campaign due to start later this month, clubs have been embroiled in the 40 Over Cup league stages since the middle of April.

After three successive defeats, Pen finally tasted victory with an impressive 40-run win over Fulwood & Broughton at Middleforth Green.

F&B were unable to chase down the hosts’ sizeable total of 243 all out – falling 40 runs short.

Ryan Maddock top scored for Pen with 45 and there were valuable contributions from Charlie Parker (40) and Glynn Parkinson (39). Lewis Wellings took three wickets.

James McWilliam hit a fine 76 in reply but Maddock (4-36) and Ashley Billington (3-49) swung the match in the hosts’ favour.

Garstang were made to work despite looking on course for a comfortable win at Carnforth.

Ian Wallings’ men dismissed the hosts for just 116 with Danny Gilbert taking 4-32, In reply, the visitors lost six wickets but Joseph Pearson’s 44 proved crucial.

Leyland’s red-hot start to the season continued unabated as they made it four wins out of four – swatting aside Longridge at Fox Lane.

Luke Platt hit an unbeaten 64 and Ross Bretherton claimed three scalps as the visitors posted 176-6. In reply Alexander Eyre hit a brilliant 98 not out as the hosts eased to victory by nine wickets.

Chorley made it three wins out of four as they got the better of Kendal by 25 runs at Shap Road.

Keegan Petersen’s unbeaten century, including six sixes, and knocks of 50 and 42 from Maxwell Seedall and skipper Miller Childs respectively enabled the visitors to post 233-4.

Petersen then took 4-38 as the home side were dismissed for 208.

​A superb 65 from Hasan Zaman and six wickets from Jaxon Cornford inspired Vernon Carus to a three-wicket win over Mawdesley at Factory Lane.

​The opening batsman struck seven boundaries and two maximums as the hosts success-fully chased down the visitors’ total of 173 all out.

It was captain Matthew Timms, pictured, (30) who completed the job, blasting a huge six to win the match.

Earlier, Cornford had taken 6-33.

Euxton found the going tough against reigning Northern League champions Fleetwood at Broadwater.

Michael Rippon smashed 92 off 93 deliveries, as the hosts closed on 240-3.

In reply, the visitors were skittled for just 84 with Max Harper (34) top scoring.

Other results: Carlisle bt Barrow by eight wickets; Great Eccleston bt St Annes by 14 runs; Blackpool bt Settle by 10 wickets; Netherfield by Thornton Cleveleys by 120 runs.