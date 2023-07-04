News you can trust since 1886
​Penwortham get the better of Palace Shield title pretenders Carnforth

​Penwortham moved up to fourth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division thanks to a superb five-wicket win at Carnforth who slipped to third in the table.
By Craig Salmon
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read

​The hosts batted first but were kept in check as Xavier Bateman (3-20, Ashely Billington (2-20) and Matthew Finnerty (2-36) bowled well.

Carnforth were restricted to 143-9 with Ryan Nelson top scoring with 44. Muhammad Ilyas’s 38 and 32 from Bateman ensured pen eased to victory inside 33 overs.

Leaders Euxton stretched their lead at the top to 17 points courtesy of a narrow 18-run win over Torrisholme at Boundary Meadow.

Penwortham bowler Ashley Billington.Penwortham bowler Ashley Billington.
Penwortham bowler Ashley Billington.
Max Harper hit 33 as the visitors could only muster 84 all out with Matthew Cline and Jack Heap taking three wickets apiece.

However, Jack Shovelton (4-13) and Louis Sweeney (3-10) bowled their team to victory.

​​Morecambe remain bottom of the table following a home defeat to Preston on Saturday, the visitors winning by four wickets.

Imran Patel (4-53) was the pick of the bowlers as the home side closed on 167-9.Lewis Smith top scored with 33.

An unbeaten half-century from Sajid Nalbandh and 48 from Suhel Patel ensured Preston’s victory.

Kirkham and Wesham lost a thriller by a single wicket at high-flying Mawdesley, while Thornton Cleveleys defeated visitors Lancaster by six wickets.

Vernon Carus remain deep in trouble at the bottom end as they lost to Great Eccleston by 48 runs.

