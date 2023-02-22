Pendle ​Forest’s comeback proves to be in vain

It was the worst start possible for the hosts as inside a minute the opposition had broken through the defence and gone 1-0 ahead.

Within the next five mins they scored again with goalkeeper Freya Bennet having to make several saves to keep the visitors from scoring more

She could not keep up her heroics as a penalty corner was then awarded where the subsequent Sefton strike found the narrowest of gaps between the goalkeeper and the post.

Pendle Forest came back from 3-0 down but ultimately lost 4-3 to Liverpool Sefton (photo: Ian Bythell)

Gutted that they were 3-0 down after only the first quarter, Forest decided to draw a line under it and win the next quarter.

They regained composure and a penalty corner. Lisa Crewe took the top spot and swept it past the goalkeeper, getting Forest back in the game and putting the score at 3-1.

Although the half-time score was still 3-1, Forest had the edge in terms of the play.

The huge team effort finally resulted in another goal. A penalty corner out to Crewe was fired in, took a rebound and landed at Cormack’s feet for her to strike first time and hit the backboard.Into the fourth quarter and it was all to play for. With three now at the back and pushing up, an intercept by Cormack was swiftly passed on to Bedford who weaved into the D and sent a reverse stick shot past the GK, firing home the equaliser.

Forest were jubilant to level the score. Continuing the attack, balls were being fired up to debutant, Nancy Bamber who was holding up the ball and managed to win Forest another penalty corner but this time it was cleared and Sefton were not giving up either.

Ali Gee and Purtil worked hard in defence with help from midfielders Baines and Metcalf tracking back. GK Bennett was again called upon to make some fabulous reaction saves but Forest conceded a fourth goal late in the game after having looked like the better side for much of the second half.

The final score ending up at 4-3 and putting Forest still a respectable third in the table.Next week they play Alderley Edge away. The thirds face Fylde at home.

​​Pendle Forest seconds were facing strong opponents Preston in a rearranged fixture and performed despite a 4-1 defeat.

With a few players missing due to half term holidays a number of third team players stepped up to the challenge and performed admirably.

It was end to end for the first 10-15 minutes and Forest had Preston startled, especially as they had won the reverse fixture 11-0 earlier in the season.

Forest won a short corner and unfortunately Preston cleared Becky Bells’ straight strike and against the run of play they broke fast and scored the opening goal.

Forest continued to fight hard and won their battles Emily Dunleavy in centre midfield won the ball and passed out wide to Harriet Ashworth at right back who charged forward down the wing.

Her stick and ball skills were exceptional and she took four Preston players out of the game.

Running at pace she put a great ball into the Dee but unfortunately no Forest player managed to connect and Preston collected the ball and reset.

Fiona Morrison at left back put in a number of great tackles to stop Preston pressing and with one touch hockey Forest attacked once again.

At half time Forest were buzzing that the score was 1-0 and were encouraged by manager and captain at the fantastic hockey they were playing.

Following the interval, Preston had obviously had a talking to and came out firing on all cylinders and scored twice in quick succession.

Preston scored another goal which left Forest feeling deflated. However Forest refused to give up and scored a consolation effort when Tilly Herd smashed the ball home following a penalty corner.

It has been a tough season but since the Christmas break forest have found their team spirit and are working for each other week in week out.

Unfortunately results have gone against them and they have been disheartened at losing such close games.