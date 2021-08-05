PB for Wigan's Emily Borthwick on Olympic debut
Emily Borthwick equaled her personal best of 1.93m in qualifying for the Olympic high jump final in the early hours of Thursday morning.
It wasn't quite enough to secure a spot in the final - she fell just two centemetres short of the qualifying mark - but it continued a fabulous year of progression for the Wigan Harrier.
She finished 16th overall on her Olympic debut, with team-mate Morgan Lake qualifying for Saturday's final.
"Officially an Olympian," she tweeted. "16th in the world with an equal PB on the biggest stage.
"More than proved that I deserved my spot on this team. Thank you to all my team involved.
"Forever grateful for this opportunity and I cannot wait for what’s to come. #Paris2024"
Wigan Harriers, her club, tweeted: "Congratulations to Emily Borthwick, who overnight cleared an equal PB in the Olympic high jump qualifying!!!
"What an amazing achievement on the biggest stage of all.
"Congratulations from all at Wigan Harriers, we are really proud of you!"
