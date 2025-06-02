Palace Shield Premier: Norris and Edwards propel Eccleston to victory
The visitors won by 46 runs after reaching 253 for seven in their 45 overs.
Adam Norris (71) and Jadeja Edwards (74) were their big hitters, while Thomas Foster’s 48 was also crucial.
In reply, Morecambe were all out for 207, Alex Briggs’ 84 raising the hosts’ hopes of overtaking Eccleston’s total, until Cameron Smith (4-35) made the most significant inroads.
Preston remain in top spot, despite their first defeat of the season, by two wickets at Fylde.
Batting first, Preston were 213 for nine (I Mehmood 56, S Patel 64).
But Fylde reached their target with two balls to spare, making 215 for eight (D Smith 62).
Lancaster won at Penrith after being put in by the home side.
They amassed 211 for seven, Ashir Imdad (59) and Jamie Heywood (49) to the fore.
In reply, Penrith were dismissed for 142, Ben Simm claiming 5-27 and Curtley Louw 3-56.