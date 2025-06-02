Palace Shield Premier: ​Norris and Edwards propel Eccleston to victory

​In the Palace Shield Premier Division, Eccleston were victorious at Morecambe after electing to bat first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors won by 46 runs after reaching 253 for seven in their 45 overs.

Adam Norris (71) and Jadeja Edwards (74) were their big hitters, while Thomas Foster’s 48 was also crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Morecambe were all out for 207, Alex Briggs’ 84 raising the hosts’ hopes of overtaking Eccleston’s total, until Cameron Smith (4-35) made the most significant inroads.

Morecambe batsman Alex Briggs (Tony North)

​Preston remain in top spot, despite their first defeat of the season, by two wickets at Fylde.

Batting first, Preston were 213 for nine (I Mehmood 56, S Patel 64).

But Fylde reached their target with two balls to spare, making 215 for eight (D Smith 62).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster won at Penrith after being put in by the home side.

They amassed 211 for seven, Ashir Imdad (59) and Jamie Heywood (49) to the fore.

In reply, Penrith were dismissed for 142, Ben Simm claiming 5-27 and Curtley Louw 3-56.