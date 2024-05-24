Pakistan batsman Imran Butt can make a huge difference for Garstang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garstang have produced a real coup this season by enticing Pakistani international Imran Butt to act as their professional.

The 28-year-old has played six Tests for his country and is the captain of Lahore Lions back home.

In 106 First Class matches, he has notched 6,466 runs with a highest score of 255.

In three Northern Premier League matches for the Riversiders, Butt has notched one half-century.

Garstang pro Imran Butt

But Gilbert believes the paid man will soon be scoring prolifically once he gets used to the conditions.

"We did quite a thorough search,” said Gilbert. “We looked at a lot of players but we managed to get Imran signed on.

"He’s a class player who has opened the batting for Pakistan at the back end of 2021.

"He captains his state side back home which just shows the calibre of player that he is.

"Imran’s a proper player and once he acclimatises to the conditions which have been so far fairly conducive to the bowling, then he’s going to be so good for us.”

It’s not just the signing of Butt which excites Gilbert. The club have brought Tom Higson from St Annes and the skipper believes he’s one of the best all-rounders in the league.

"When everything fires up for Tom, he’s one of the best all-rounders in the league,” he said.

"It’s been a great off-season for us with the players we have brought in.