Olympic profile: Preston weightlifting hopeful Sarah Davies

Before her weightlifting career, Preston-born Davies was active in beauty pageantry, winning the Miss Leeds title the city where she attended university. She started weightlifting in September 2011 and made her international debut after just two and a half years of training in the sport. She won the commonwealth Games silver medal in 2018 on the Gold Coast and also came second at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships.