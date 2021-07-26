Olympic profile: Preston weightlifting hopeful Sarah Davies
Preston weightlifter: Sarah Davies will compete for Olympic glory on Tuesday, July 27 in the women's 64kg category
PROFILE:
Name: Sarah Davies
Sport: Weightlifting
Born: August 19, 1992 Preston
Gender: Female
Weight: 64kg
Height: 185cm
Before her weightlifting career, Preston-born Davies was active in beauty pageantry, winning the Miss Leeds title the city where she attended university. She started weightlifting in September 2011 and made her international debut after just two and a half years of training in the sport. She won the commonwealth Games silver medal in 2018 on the Gold Coast and also came second at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships.
European Championships
silver medal – 2021 Moscow (64kg)
Commonwealth Games
silver medal – 2018 Gold Coast, Australia (69kg)
From beauty pageantry to weightliftingSupport us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.