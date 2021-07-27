Olympic profile: Preston rowing hopeful Graeme Thomas
Preston rower: Graeme Thomas will compete for Olympic glory on Wednesday, July 28 in the double sculls with partner John Collins
PROFILE:
Name: Graeme Thomas
Sport: Rowing
Born: November 8, 1988, Preston
Gender: Male
Height: 193cm
Thomas is a former rugby union player who switched to rowing at the age of 20. He was spotted by the GB Rowing Team Start talent identification and development programme and has progressed to elite level. After missing out on appearing at the London 2012 Games, Thomas was primed to win a medal four years later at the Rio Olympics as part of the quadruple sculls team. Unfortunately, he fell ill with a fever after touching down on Brazilian soil and was unable to take his place on the team. Now competing in the double sculls with John Collins, they have won through to Wednesday's final.
World Championships:
silver medal – 2014 Amsterdam (quadruple sculls)
silver medal – 2017 Sarasota (quadruple sculls)
bronze medal – 2013 Chungju (quadruple sculls)
European Championships
silver medal – 2014 Belgrade (quadruple sculls)
bronze medal – 2015 Poznan (quadruple sculls)
bronze medal – 2021 Varese (double sculls)
