Olympic profile: Preston rowing hopeful Graeme Thomas

Preston rower: Graeme Thomas will compete for Olympic glory on Wednesday, July 28 in the double sculls with partner John Collins

By Craig Salmon
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:19 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:22 am
Graeme Thomas, right, and his partner John Collins in Tokyo

PROFILE:

Name: Graeme Thomas

Sport: Rowing

Born: November 8, 1988, Preston

Gender: Male

Height: 193cm

Thomas is a former rugby union player who switched to rowing at the age of 20. He was spotted by the GB Rowing Team Start talent identification and development programme and has progressed to elite level. After missing out on appearing at the London 2012 Games, Thomas was primed to win a medal four years later at the Rio Olympics as part of the quadruple sculls team. Unfortunately, he fell ill with a fever after touching down on Brazilian soil and was unable to take his place on the team. Now competing in the double sculls with John Collins, they have won through to Wednesday's final.

World Championships:

silver medal – 2014 Amsterdam (quadruple sculls)

silver medal – 2017 Sarasota (quadruple sculls)

bronze medal – 2013 Chungju (quadruple sculls)

European Championships

silver medal – 2014 Belgrade (quadruple sculls)

bronze medal – 2015 Poznan (quadruple sculls)

bronze medal – 2021 Varese (double sculls)

