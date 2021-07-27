Olympic profile: Preston rowing hopeful Graeme Thomas

Thomas is a former rugby union player who switched to rowing at the age of 20. He was spotted by the GB Rowing Team Start talent identification and development programme and has progressed to elite level. After missing out on appearing at the London 2012 Games, Thomas was primed to win a medal four years later at the Rio Olympics as part of the quadruple sculls team. Unfortunately, he fell ill with a fever after touching down on Brazilian soil and was unable to take his place on the team. Now competing in the double sculls with John Collins, they have won through to Wednesday's final.