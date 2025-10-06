Nuttall is targeting medals after going close in New Delhi

​Luke Nuttall battled through the ‘bite’ of the New Delhi heat to clinch a career best fourth-place finish on global stage.

​The Preston T46 athlete, 24, narrowly missed out on a World Championship medal in his 1500m event.

Nuttall crossed the line in a season’s best 3:57.49 as Sri Lankan Pradeep Puwakpitikande bagged bronze behind Russian Aleksandr Iaremchuk and Frenchman Antoine Praud.

The intense 35 degree heat and humidity in the Indian capital was a far cry from Lancashire and two-time European medallist Nuttall, who flew over to Delhi from the British holding camp in an even hotter Dubai in midweek, was proud of his performance in the conditions.

“Fourth is my best global finish – it’s disappointing to be so close to the medals, but it’s a step forward,” he said. “I’m getting closer year on year so at the same time, I’m happy with that.

“British Athletics have been great in setting up – we had a holding camp in Dubai before, which has made coming here feel relatively cool!

“It’s not been too bad, but out there racing when you’re not used to racing in those conditions, it has that extra bite. That was tough.”

Nuttall is one of more than 30 British athletes out in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

He finished sixth at the Paris Paralympics last summer having bagged both a silver and bronze medal on the European stage in 2018 and 2021.

Nuttall will now turn his attention to the winter programme, racing in cross-countries and training with dark morning starts ahead of plotting his path to the LA 2028 Paralympics in three years’ time.

He added: “For me now it’s back to the bog standard winter grind. I’ll get a couple of cross-country races in, which I enjoy.

“Then some 5k road races as well to build towards next season for the track.”

