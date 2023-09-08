News you can trust since 1886
Northern Premier League title victory would be crowning moment for Chorley professional Roshen Silva

Sri Lanka ace ​Roshen Silva could be playing his final game of cricket in England this weekend.
By Craig Salmon
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST
​And what better way to sign-off for the 34-year-old than leading Chorley to their first Northern Premier League title in 43 years.

Andrew Holdsworth’s men need to win their final game of the season at home to Longridge to be assured of being crowned champions.

They are currently three points ahead of second-placed Kendal, who host Fulwood & Broughton, and 13 ahead of defending champions Garstang, who entertain Leyland.

Roshen Silva is hoping to lead Chorley to the league title
Test star Silva – who has represented his country on 12 occasions – has made it his mission this summer to end the club’s long wait for a title.

Now that they are so close to accomplishing the feat, he is keen to see his men grasp the opportunity.

Chorley have only lost two games all season and Silva believes that should give his team-mates confidence even if they are feeling the pressure of the weight of expectation.

"This might be the last time I play in England,” said Silva, who has struck nearly 900 runs at an average of 47.05.

"The club has not won the league for 43 years and I have wanted to do something extra ordinary for the club this year. Of course there will be nerves. It is a do or die situation.

"We are playing one of the best teams in the league and so it will be a good challenge.

"The fact that Chorley have not won the league for 43 years will be on the players’ minds. But I will tell the players; we may win the title, we may not but the friendship we have will always last.

"Just don’t take the pressure and just look at it as one match. If you keep it like that, we will be able to play our best.”

Chorley had a wobble a couple of weeks ago when they lost to already-relegated Eccleston – it is the only game the bottom side have won all season. However, they have responded in fine style by picking up two resounding victories.

"I told the players after we lost to Eccleston that good things don't come easily,” he said.

"We could have already been champions if we had won that match, but we took it easy but we said we have to do something extra over the final few weeks to make sure we win the league.”

Fixtures: Northern League – ​Blackpool v Eccleston, Chorley v Longridge, Garstang v Leyland, Kendal v Fulwood & Broughton, Penrith v Fleetwood, St Annes v Netherfield.

Palace Shield – Carnforth v Lancaster, Great Eccleston v Euxton, Mawdesley v Vernon Carus, Morecambe v Penwortham, Thornton Cleveleys v Kirkham & Wesham, Torrisholme v Preston.

