Northern Premier League title success is the biggest dream for Longridge

​Longridge may have enjoyed unprecedented success in the Lancashire Foundation Knockout Cup over the last couple of years, but skipper Luke Platt insists the league title remains the Holy Grail for the club.

​The men from Chipping Road won the prestigious county cup for the first time in their history in 2022 when they famously defeated Ormskirk at Old Trafford.

Incredibly, they repeated their run to the final last summer, but unfortunately were beaten that time by Northern.

That success certainly put the club on the map but Platt revealed he and his players are determined to have a tilt at winning their bread and butter – the Northern Premier Cricket League title.

Longridge skipper Luke Platt

It would be fair to say they have flattered to deceive in the league since winning promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield in 2019.

But their success at county level illustrates that they have the necessary quality in their ranks to compete for the title.

First and foremost, Platt is eager to see his men finish in the top 10 which will guarantee the club’s place in the top division next season when the league splits into two divisions.

"I think we have always been a decent cup side because we have good player availability on Sundays,” said Platt.

"That has shown over the past two years so we will continue to take that as seriously as we have done.

"But I think the hardest things and the biggest achievement which I think most people will agree is winning that league title.

"In respect of this season with it being a 13-team league, that’s 24 games, a lot of Saturday/Sunday games. It’s tough.

"Obviously we want to win the league, you want to win every game, I think every club will say that.

"Realistically, is it going to happen? We will take it one game at a time.

"I think the top 10 will get into the top division of the Northern League next season because the league splits into two next year so minimum is to finish inside the top 10.

"Next target is to qualify for the Lancashire Cup again which is to finish top four or five.

"The dream is to win the league but we can’t aim too high at the moment, we will reassess after quarter of the season has gone.”

Meanwhile, Platt agrees that the current Northern League table has a slightly unfamiliar look to it.

​The extreme wet weather this year forced the season’s start to be put back one week due to many of the grounds not being fit for play.

And when play did get under way, only four games were completed on the opening weekend.

Last weekend, Longridge finally got started but they were well beaten in very wet conditions at Netherfield, and then lost a tight game at league newcomers Settle on Monday. Other usually strong outfits like Blackpool and Garstang have also found the going tough.

"It’s funny – all your favourites to be in the top four or five are down near the bottom,” Platt said.

"Garstang, who are my favourites for the title, Blackpool, Kendal have all lost a game already this season. It’s probably not quite what everybody expected but after seven or eight games, the league will start to even out. We play Leyland this weekend and they have had a great start.