​No honeymoon period for hugely ambitious Mark Jeffers: Eccleston fighter faces biggest fight of his career and biggest day of his life

​Rihanna Jeffers’ honeymoon was possibly not what she had always dreamt of as a little girl.

Left to her own devices while her new husband Mark spent hours grafting in the gym was probably not what she was expecting following her big wedding day early last month.

But with her bridegroom facing the biggest fight of his life just a matter of weeks later, Rihanna was immediately thrust into the role of supportive wife.

Indeed, the new bride is her partner’s biggest supporter and will be shouting the loudest ringside when Mark takes on American Sean Hemphill in a huge supermiddleweight bout at Barnsley Football Club’s Oakwell Stadium on Saturday night.

And if he returns across the Pennines to hometown Eccleston victorious, then all of the couple’s sacrifices would have been worth it.

Jeffers’ has long been talked about as somebody who could reach the top of the sport, but his reputation – built courtesy of an exemplary professional record of 20 wins and no defeats, including seven knockouts – means other fighters have been reticent to put their records on the line and face him.

Now ranked inside the IBF’s top-10 in the world, the 28-year-old has now reached the stage where his rivals can’t avoid him much longer.

Fighting on the undercard of domestic rival and Yorkshireman Callum Simpson's European title fight against Ivan Zucco, Jeffers knows he could potentially be one win away from setting up a blockbuster war of the roses bout later this year.

"We had a week away in Majorca,” said Jeffers, who has a young son called Ronnie, named after his grandpa. “Obviously, I knew that I had this fight coming up so I was literally training while I was over there.

"It’s funny actually, I was training on the morning of the wedding – I just did a nine mile run – but she knows what it’s all about.

"This is the time for me now in my boxing career – I want to start getting those bigger titles. I’ve won the English title, but it's time to push on now.”