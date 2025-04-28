​Navazish ​Ali century guides Preston to victory on opening day of Palace Shield

Opener Lewis Smith scored 17.

Preston enjoyed an opening day to remember in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Navazish Ali struck a superlative 123 off just 95 balls as the hosts posted a whopping 276 all out at West Cliff against Burneside. His knock included 19 boundaries and three sixes.

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 101 with Imran Mehmood taking 5-27, Arif Gamgori chipped in with 3-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a day to forget for Eccleston as they were well beaten at home by Westgate at Doctors Lane.

The visitors batted first and posted a sizeable 292-6 with Harry Walker hitting a century and Craig Buchanan firing 75.

In reply, the home side were all out for 142 despite skipper Thomas Foster’s half-century. Lancaster were humbled by Rufford at Lune Road as the visitors skittled them for just 53. Joe Lyth took 3-8.

Morecambe got the better of Torrisholme by six wickets at Woodhill Lane after Lewis Smith took 3-14 to help dismiss the visitors for 124. Joseph Wills hit 56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, David Rhoda hit 46 as the hosts eased to victory. Elsewhere, Heysham defeated Penrith by six wickets at Tynefield Park after dismissing the hosts for 128 with Oliver Toulmin taking 6-28.

Jamie Antcliffe (31 not out) was a steady influence in reply despite Finlay Hansford’s four wickets.

In the final match of the weekend, Fylde were also six-wicket victors over Kirkham & Wesham.