Motorbike race ace Alfie Davidson has secured a top-five position overall in a national championship

Alfie Davidson

​Motorbike ace Alfie Davidson is hoping this year can be the springboard for even greater success in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 17-year-old Leyland speed demon claimed a superb fifth-place overall in the Pirelli National Sportsbike Championship after a hard-fought 10 rounds of competition.

His haul of 212 points was only15 fewer than Fenton Seabright who finished third, with Asher Durham sandwiched between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riding on his Secat by Swan Racing, Davidson was still somewhere behind overall champion Kas Beekmans, who amassed a considerable 317 points to finish well ahead of second-placed Ferre Fleerackers.

It’s certainly been a breakthrough campaign for Davidson, who finished on the podium five times over the course of the year, including in the last meeting earlier this month at Brands Hatch where he finished second in the first race.

The track at Brands Hatch proved to be to his liking as he also claimed runners-up spot there in the fifth round of the Championship in July.

Other podium finishes included third spot at Oulton Park early this month where he not only reached the top speed of any rider in the competition but clocked the fastest lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson also claimed two third-place finishes at Knockhill in round four of the championship.

Reflecting on his year, Davidson said: “Five podiums, fifth in the Championship, lap records, pole positions and fastest laps, it’s definitely been one of my best seasons.

“I dug hard all season to constantly be at the front in every race and I’m happy with where I finished, knowing I gave it my everything."

Davidson also paid tribute to his family, sponsors and @sencatbyswanracing.

He added: "I would like to thank them for all the hard work and support this season – it wouldn’t be possible without them.”